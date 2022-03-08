Dairy Queen Adds New Burger to the Menu

The Dairy Queen menu lineup is growing – but not by the addition of a new blizzard treat. The fan-favorite ice cream chain has added a brand new burger to its menu – the Two Cheese Deluxe Signature Stackburger – promising plenty of cheesy goodness.

Available in two varieties – Double and Triple – each Two Cheese Deluxe Signature Stackburger begins with two 100% seasoned real beef patties, which are then layered with melted Sharp American and White Cheddar, according to Chew Boom. The burgers also feature tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles, ketchup and mayo, with all of the ingredients sandwiched between a soft and toasted bun. The new Two Cheese Deluxe Signature Stackburger joins DQ’s existing line up of Singature Stackburgers. That lineup includes the Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe Signature Stackburger, FlameThrower Signature Stackburger, Loaded A.1. Signature Stackburger, and the Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger.

The new Two Cheese Deluxe Signature Stackburger is just the latest Stackburger news to come from the fast food chain. According to Dished, Dairy Queen has launched a line of six new Stackburgers in Canada. The line of Signature Stackburgers is available as 1/3-pound doubles and 1/2-pound triples and includes the Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe, Loaded Steakhouse, Two Cheese Deluxe, Mushroom Cheeseburger, FlameThrower, and Original Cheeseburger. The lineup rolled out at Dairy Queen locations across Canada in late February, according to the outlet.

The new Stackburger is rolling out at Dairy Queen locations across the U.S. as another beloved menu item makes its big return. In mid-February, Dairy Queen brought back the Mint Chip Shake. DQ’s take on the beloved McDonald’s Shamrock Shake, the chilled treat features a blend of Dairy Queen’s signature vanilla soft serve, milk, crème de menthe, and chocolatey shavings, with a whipped cream topping, giving way to a “delightful” treat. The shake is a limited time offering, meaning that it will only be on the menu for a few weeks before disappearing yet again. It made its return to the DW menu just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, with numerous fast food chains rolling out similar St. Patrick’s Day-themed green treats.

Dairy Queen is well-known for its chilled treats, specializing in the iconic Blizzard. The Blizzard menu includes the Sea Salt Toffee Fudge Blizzard Treat, the Reese’s Pieces Cookie Blizzard Treat, and the Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard Treat, among others. For cakes, DQ offers the DQ Blizzard Treatzza Pizza, both round and sheet cakes, and a list of DQ Blizzard Cakes, including Choco Brownie Supreme, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.