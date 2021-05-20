Dairy Queen Brings Back 6 Fan-Favorite Blizzard Menu Items for Summer

✖

Dairy Queen is making sure fans have plenty of options to beat the summer heat. The beloved ice cream chain is chilling down its menu with six new frozen treats, D officially unveiling its new Summer Blizzard Treat Menu. According to the chain, the six new flavors "represent the best parts of the season."

First on the list is one that anyone hoarding a few extra boxes of Girl Scout cookies will love: the Girl Scout Thin Mints Blizzard. First appearing on menus several years ago, the treat boasts Girl Scout Thin Mints cookie pieces and cool mint that are blended with vanilla soft serve. Keeping up with the beloved treat theme, the chain has also added a Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard, DQ's take on the favorite ice cream dish. The blizzard blends chocolate-covered Drumstick waffle cone pieces with chopped peanuts and soft serve.

(Photo: Dairy Queen)

The Summer Blizzard Treat Menu also includes the mouth-watering Brownie Batter Blizzard, which is made with brownie batter and chewy brownie dough pieces blended with creamy DQ soft serve. The Raspberry Fudge Bliss Blizzard, meanwhile, blends real raspberries, soft fudge pieces, and choco chunks with soft serve. The new menu also includes two pink blizzard treats: the Cotton Candy Blizzard, which is made with cotton candy sprinkles blended with soft serve, and the Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard, which boasts frosted animal cookie pieces and pink confetti frosting blended with DQ soft serve.

This year, DQ is upping the ante and giving fans the chance to enjoy near-endless blizzards and other menu items all summer long. Dairy Queen has launched the DQ Sweetest Season Pass for the first-time ever, giving fans the chance to score $5,000 worth of blizzards and other menu items all summer long. DQ will be giving out a total of 20 passes and will also donate a $5,000 Sweetest Season Pass to Children's Miracle Network Hospital "to help kids enjoy summer in the sweetest way."

Entering for a chance to be one of the lucky winners is easy. To enter, fans can either head to the DQ Twitter or Facebook pages. On Twitter, fans simply need to retweet the announcement wit their favorite Summer Blizzard Treat Menu flavor, along with both #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes. On Facebook, fans can enter by commenting on the announcement post with their favorite item from the summer menu using the same hashtags. The contest opens on Tuesday, May 18 and runs until Monday, May 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET.