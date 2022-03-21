Dairy Queen Giving out Free Ice Cream Cones Today Only

Spring is officially here, and Dairy Queen is helping customers stay cool as those temperatures begin to rise. The fan-favorite ice cream chain is celebrating the start of the new season with its annual Free Cone Day, giving away a free small vanilla soft-serve cone at participating non-mall locations on Monday, March 21 only.

Taking advantage of the once-a-year offer is simple. Dairy Queen lovers simply need to stop by any participating Dairy Queen location on Monday for a free small vanilla soft-serve cone with the brand’s signature curl on top. The free cone is limited to one per customer and only available at participating DQ locations throughout the United States. The Free Cone Day celebration is not valid at mall locations or on digital and mobile orders. Dairy Queen is also inviting fans to join in on the fun by using the #FreeConeDay and #HappyTastesGood hashtags on social media.

“Since 2015, Free Cone Day marks the official kickoff to spring at DQ and is a special tradition for our fans,” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ, said in a press release. “Warmer weather is on the horizon, and DQ is ready to celebrate the season with everyone’s favorite treat, a free vanilla cone.”

Of course, guests headed to their local DQ can score more than just the chain’s iconic vanilla soft-serve. Dairy Queen is home to plenty of mouth-watering dishes and is perhaps best known for the iconic Blizzard. The Blizzard menu includes the Sea Salt Toffee Fudge Blizzard Treat, the Reese’s Pieces Cookie Blizzard Treat, and the Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard Treat, among others. For cakes, DQ offers the DQ Blizzard Treatzza Pizza, both round and sheet cakes, and a list of DQ Blizzard Cakes, including Choco Brownie Supreme, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Dairy Queen also boasts several other ordering options, including burgers. Earlier in March, DQ added the Two Cheese Deluxe Signature Stackburger to the menu. Featuring two 100% seasoned real beef patties, which are then layered with melted Sharp American and White Cheddar, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles, ketchup and mayo, the Two Cheese Deluxe Signature Stackburger is available as a Double and Triple. It joins the existing lineup of Signature Stackburgers that includes the Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe Signature Stackburger, FlameThrower Signature Stackburger, Loaded A.1. Signature Stackburger, and the Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger.