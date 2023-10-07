Crocs Introduces Cowboy Boots as Part of Croc Day Event

Crocs is taking clogs to the next level as cowboy boots. The Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot goes on sale on the brand's fan-created holiday Croc Day. In a statement, the company said that the shoes feature "high shine croc-embossed texture and bold western-inspired stitching."

"The boot is embellished with unique metallic Jibbitz charms and a first-of-its-kind spin-able spur charm attached to the backstrap of the shoe. On the rivet detail, the iconic black and white Crocs logo of Duke, the brand's beloved crocodile mascot, has gone country, sporting his very own cowboy hat."

Crocs is taking a step beyond clogs and going western with cowboy boots. https://t.co/CEhdGNkQx8 — Axios (@axios) October 6, 2023

The company stated, "The Croctober celebration of fandom and creativity doesn't stop there!" The footwear brand said that the Crocs shoe brand would continue to showcase the "Crocs-pirations" of its most creative, boldest fans worldwide to highlight its brand.

These "Crocs Stars" have created everything from cake Crocs to life-sized Crocs costumes throughout the years, and their work will be displayed across Crocs' platforms and through in-store activations throughout the month, highlighting their work across Crocs' platforms and in-store activations.

In a truly "one-of-a-kind" way to honor the brand's global tapestry of "one-of-a-kinds," the brand will culminate the month with a unique experience. A new constellation will be unveiled by Crocs this year to commemorate its fans as "the stars that they truly are," with the unveiling of Crocstellation, a giant classic clog outlined as a new constellation in the sky.

With the Crocstellation, fans worldwide will experience it firsthand by visiting crocs.com and Crocs' platforms to access the exclusive AR filter and see the Crocstellation for themselves. "Revealed on Oct. 25, the sky will shine even brighter that night with this final celebration of fans seen around the world," the statement said.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year – Croctober – a time to celebrate the most imaginative fans in the world and this year is no exception," said Heidi Cooley, Chief Marketing Officer at Crocs. "Croc Day was born by our fans so we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate them than by bringing their ideas to life not just for one day, but all month long. At Crocs, we stan our fans!" Starting on Oct. 23, the shoes will be sold for $120 on Crocs' online store as well as at certain Crocs retail stores and kiosks.