Crocs Offering Free Shoes to Healthcare Workers: How to Get a Pair

Footwear company Crocs has announced that it is giving away 50,000 pairs of shoes to frontline healthcare workers in recognition of National Nurses Week. Eligible workers can request a pair on this "Free Pair for Healthcare" website. The request form will be open through May 14.

Crocs is giving away 10,000 pairs of shoes a day from May 10 to May 14. According to a report by USA Today, the program will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, so the sooner you request a pair of shoes the more likely you are to win them. The giveaway begins at noon ET each day and continues until that day's quota has been spoken for. It is not clear what kind of credentials need to be presented to prove eligibility, as the request form closes each day once 10,000 entries have been made.

In honor of National Nurses Week and to all the healthcare workers, Crocs wants to thank you for all the hard work and celebrate those who have been on the frontlines throughout it all... pic.twitter.com/1lkuCs6FGk — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) May 6, 2021

"We are thrilled to bring back our 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program and celebrate our frontline healthcare heroes who have worked harder than ever before to provide comfort in our communities over the past year," said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees in a press release. "Last year's program reinforced for our brand that doing the right thing is the right thing for Crocs, and we are honored to be able to take this moment to once again provide our shoes, this time as a thank you for the incredible work these individuals do each and every day."

He referenced the company's similar efforts in 2020, which resulted in the distribution of over 860,000 free pairs of Crocs to frontline workers. That has continued this year when rapper Post Malone helped give away 10,000 pairs of his new line of Crocs to healthcare workers in January.

In general, giveaways for healthcare workers ahve been a constant promotional tool throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Many celebrities have gotten in on the action, and companies have enlisted their help to deliver goods to hospital break rooms around the world. However, some have criticized these gestures as superficial in comparison to the struggles that healthcare workers really faced in the last year.

These giveaways also didn't put a dent in Crocs' bottom line. According to a report by CNN, the company had its most profitable year of all time in 2020, likely thanks to healthcare workers in some ways. The rubber-like polymer resin they are made out of is a popular choice for those who spend all day on their feet on unforgiving linoleum floors.

"Amidst a global pandemic in 2020, we will deliver the strongest revenue in Crocs' history," Rees said back in January. "Our brand momentum is exceptional, and we anticipate another record year in 2021."