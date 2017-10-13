Man Films Moment He Interrupts Couple Having Sex in Cemetery

A man was visiting his uncle’s grave site when he caught a glimpse of a couple having sex, just yards away from headstones.

The surprised spectator told The Sun he drove to Greenford Park graveyard in West London around 4:30 p.m. when he noticed two people, nude from the waist down, getting frisky in an open area of the cemetery.

Not sure what to do, he broke out his phone to video the naughty couple “to embarrass them,” he said.

“This is a cemetery,” the man shouted at the couple. “This is a place of respect.” He said he noticed alcohol and drugs around them, so he thought the man and woman may not have known they were having sex near dozens of people’s final resting places.

But rather than spook the indecent couple, they began yelling and cursing at the surprised onlooker.

“They were very abusive,” he recalled. “They were swearing, they called me a nonce — which didn’t make any sense. I was filming to embarrass them, but they thought I was interested in them.”

(Nonce is a slang term in the United Kingdom used to describe a sex offender or pedophile.)

“I was disgusted by them — they aren’t much to look at,” he added.

Though he was appalled at the couple’s inappropriate actions near his uncle’s grave, he didn’t call the police. Instead, he says he now sees a bit of naughty humor in the situation.

“I’m not really surprised because you see a lot of odd characters around here,” the graveyard romp film maker said.

As he drove away, the couple continued their x-rated moment of passion in broad daylight, surrounded by headstones.