Couple Poses for Racy NSFW Wedding Photos

A Dutch couple found the perfect way to make their wedding photos go viral: have the photographer take a picture of them having oral sex.

The photo was taken on August 17, when the couple tied the knot in Leeuwarden, Netherlands. Photographer Michel Klooser told the Huffington Post that the couple wanted to spice up their wedding photos, so they had him take a picture that appears to show the bride performing oral sex on the groom. Another photo Klooster shared with the Huffington Post appears to show the couple having sex in the front of a red pick-up truck.

Klooster says the oral sex photo was suggested by the bride’s mother. He wrote on Facebook that she asked on behalf of the couple because they didn’t “dare ask me.”

“Then I just said, ‘Of course, we are gonna do it.’ So I suggested where they need to stand for the right vibe,” Klooster wrote.

Klooster said the couple did not want their names published. But even without identities, the oral sex photo went viral. Since he posted it on Oct. 2, it has over 37,000 Facebook reactions and has been shared over 2,200 times.

“You see nothing in this picture, but it looks like something is going on there,” the photographer told the Huffington Post. “Every picture you’ll take with that kind of question is interesting to watch. For me, sex is one of the most natural things we do in life. It’s normal! Everyone does it. We don’t live in the 1900s anymore.”

Klooster said other couples have sought him out, asking to pose for similar photos. “If it’s not porn, I don’t have any problems with that,” he said.