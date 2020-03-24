Coronavirus National Emergency: Donald Trump’s ‘Opening Up’ America Comments Sparked Fierce Debate Online

A recent comment from President Donald Trump has people talking on social media. On Monday, Trump said that he’s hoping he’ll be able to reassess the current instructions, which suggests people should stay home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

“Our country was not built to be shut down. America will soon be open for business,” the president said. “We’re not going to let the cure be worse than the disease. We are going to save American workers and our great American companies.” He went on to say that at “the end of the 15-day period, we’ll make a decision as to which way we want to go.”

“Our country was not built to be shut down,” @POTUS #Trump says. “America will soon be open for business. We’re not going to let the cure be worse than the disease.”

Castigates Congress for “partisan games”.

“We are going to save American workers..& our great American companies.” https://t.co/kWXPUKUCY0 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 23, 2020

“And essentially, we’re referring to the timing of the opening, essentially, the opening of our country. Because we have it pretty well shut-down in order to get rid of this invisible enemy,” he added, referring to coronavirus itself.

Given the uncertainties about coronavirus itself, not to mention the amount of criticism the Trump administration has been getting as a result of its handling of the global pandemic, there were a number of people on social media who logged on to let their thoughts on the matter be known.

​

President Trump should really be cautioned (by scientists, mathematicians, epidemiologists) about continuing to tell American people that the country is going to be “open for business” in “weeks, not months” and giving them this FAKE NEWS that the virus is going to “just go away” — Ryan Barrett (@RYTECH_COM) March 23, 2020

Takeaway from the Corona Virus Briefing in progress: the country can open soon despite the virus because we’ve “learned about the hands” 🖐 🖐 #TheMoreYouKnow #TrumpVirus #Trump #COVIDー19 — Cynthia Vacca Davis (@_CynthiaDavis) March 23, 2020

Trump also addressed the Asian American community in a tweet on Monday, which came after several instances where he incorrectly referred to coronavirus as a “Chinese virus.”

​

This 🤡 is going to open up this country & kill many! @Trump & the @GOP do not care one iota about the American people. pic.twitter.com/2Orxic3Z3G — JanMah (@jmaher620) March 23, 2020

Just watched Trumps press conference and “wow:he called states countries and he said virus will be over soon maybe 15 days.Wants to open country soon so economy can come back strong. Please no more press conferences. — GOAT (@GOAT82622614) March 23, 2020

“It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world,” he tweeted, adding that coronavirus was “NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it.”

​

Trump just he is looking to “open up the country” in weeks, not months. Then said that number of deaths from things like depression as result of a poor economy would be greater than number of deaths from the illness.



Media must stop covering this shit. It’s killing citizens. — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) March 23, 2020

Watching Trumps press conference. He keeps saying he’s going to open up the country soon and have business as usual. Here’s my concern: he pressures Trudeau to open the border, then the virus gets worse — Jerry Archer (@jerryarcher) March 23, 2020

On Friday, the president attempted to defend his use of the term due to its accuracy.

​

#Trump keeps saying we “can do both at the same time.”

Someone explain to me how you “open up the country” and quarantine and/or lockdown at the same point.



Anyone?#TrumpIsTheVirus #COVIDIOTS — Grace Keh [ 계희수 ] (@TheGraceKeh) March 23, 2020

Trump seems to think we can wish the virus away and force people back to work because the country “needs to be open”. And Dr. Birx seems to approve as long as people follow social distancing.



Good luck with 6 feet social distancing on crowded rush hour subways. #COVID19 — lisa franklin (@lisa__franklin) March 23, 2020

“‘Cause it comes from China. It’s not racist at all, no. It comes from China, that’s why. I want to be accurate,” he said at the time.

​

There’s some need to re-open the country and plenty of places need not to shut down the way they are. But New York City & the stock exchange are ground zero and Trump’s kidding himself as usual if he thinks NYC will open for business anytime soon — Trump Tanks Totally (@tlieftep) March 23, 2020

Ok so good news. Trump just said “this will last weeks not months, the country needs to open back up”. — Tony X (@iamtonycross_) March 23, 2020

“You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community,” said actress Lana Condor in a message to Trump condemning his use of the term last week. “You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you.

​

I’m getting a kick out of Trump’s press conference! He says he’s going to open the country back up??? News Flash: he never shut the country down. Selected states did, but he didn’t! Am I missing something?! — Will Manzer (@manzer_will) March 23, 2020

Open your eyes. There’s a reason Social Platforms work so hard to stop .@realDonaldTrump He can’t be bought. His methods slowed the shady, if not illegal, cash flow politicians in D.C have gotten so used too. Trump is great for this country. It’s okay to see that. #KAG2020 #MAGA — Detective51 🇺🇸 (@Detective51) March 9, 2020

On March 13, when Trump officially declared a national emergency in response to coronavirus, he brought along a number of CEOs, which also drew criticism online.