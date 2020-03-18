Donald Trump Ignites Fresh Round of Backlash for Repeatedly Calling Coronavirus the 'Chinese Virus'

President Donald Trump came under fire again on Wednesday morning for referring to COVID-19, the pandemic strain of coronavirus, as "the Chinese virus." The president switched from using more widely-recognized terms to "the Chinese virus" this week, and reporters took notice. On Wednesday, social media was up in arms about the renaming.

Trump has been discussing the coronavirus on camera since January, shortly after it was first discovered in Wuhan, China. The virus spread around the globe quickly, however, and was soon as dangerous in countries like Italy as it was in the country where it was first detected. It was not until this week that the president began using the term "Chinese virus" wherever he could, and many thought it was a dangerous switch to make.

REPORTER: Why do you keep calling the coronavirus the "Chinese Virus"? There are reports of violence against Asian-Americans. TRUMP: "It comes from China. That's why." pic.twitter.com/rBXUVDHIcS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2020

In press coverage, the virus has generally been referred to as simply the coronavirus. According to a report by the World Health Organization, coronavirus is the name for the family of diseases that this outbreak comes from. This strain of it in particular is called COVID-19 — named because it is a novel coronavirus disease first discovered in 2019.

To be even more precise, the virus that is spreading is called SARS-CoV-2 by scientists — short for "severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2." The virus causes the disease, in the same way that HIV causes AIDS, the WHO explains.

Still, on Wednesday the president continued to us the term "Chinese virus" on Twitter and in a press conference. When asked why he was suddenly switching to that name by a reporter, he said that he wanted "to be accurate."

I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the “borders” from China - against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

"'Cause it comes from China. It's not racist at all, no. It comes from China, that's why. I want to be accurate," the president said.

Many people online were not convinced, arguing that accuracy was not the president's primary goal, and that if it was he would have used names like COVID-19 or even SARS-CoV-2. Here is a look at how people are reacting to the term "Chinese virus."