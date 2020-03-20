Burger King Giving Away Free Kids Meals, and Customers Are Applauding

A recent decision by Burger King to give away kids meals amid growing concerns about coronavirus has impressed a number of people. The fast-food chain announced on Tuesday that any value meal ordered online or through Burger King’s smartphone app could include two free kids’ meals.

As a number of restaurants have closed down to help slow the spread of coronavirus. While many have offered to continue their service via takeout, delivery and drive-thru, the move will hopefully incentivize new customers. Not to mention help off-set the stress of school closings and lost income as several public-facing businesses have temporarily shuttered. Jose Cil, the CEO of Restaurant Brands International, the company that owns Burger King, spoke to Bloomberg about the decision.

“We work closely with each of our franchisees,” Cil said on Tuesday. “We’re going to get through this. We have a strong franchise system and a very strong franchise model.”

On Tuesday, Bloomberg had also published the findings from consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, which estimated that as many as 7.4 million jobs in the foodservice industry could be lost due to the pandemic.

Despite the uncertain future, people were thrilled with Burger King for making a generous decision in such a difficult time for many.

Just an FYI Burger King is offering a free kids meal because of the school closures — joci (@JociRiveraa) March 19, 2020

“That is awesome Burger King,” praised one commenter.

@BurgerKing Hello! Saw Kids Eat Free. Great idea and message to bring customers back to your restaurants. How long will this go for? — Geno Giovanni AdHero (@GGAdHero) March 19, 2020

“Way to go Burger King,” added another.

Burger King restaurants in the United States will start offering two free kids meals for one adult meal, Bloomberg reported. It starts March 23, Business Insider reported .



The offer will be available for orders placed through the restaurant’s online or mobile apps. — DesertWanderer (@WandererDesert) March 19, 2020

“We went to Burger King yesterday and they charged me for my daughter’s meals. So not every Burger King is participating in this.”

“Awesome! What an awesome act of generosity and kindness,” wrote another. “Thank you, Burger King, for thinking of the children… children love fast food. This is a time of great uncertainty with job losses and people panic purchasing. The need for food pantries is in greater demand. God bless you for thinking about the children. Not only are you feeding them I’m sure its a bright spot to their day!”

Burger King is giving out free meals to children … — D.R.E 💋 (@sodrea__) March 19, 2020

“[They’re] just trying to reach for businesses so that they don’t go out of business during all this.”

Burger King is offering FREE KIDS MEALS YALL ! — 🎀BABY🎀 (@jazmINDICA) March 19, 2020

“They were gonna give free ice cream too but the machine broke.”