Coors Light Delivers 150 Beers After 93-Year-Old Pleads for More Beer Amid Pandemic

A 93-year-old woman who went viral on the internet as she begged for more beer amid the coronavirus pandemic got her wish. Olive Veronesi of Seminole, Pennsylvania, posted a photo of herself holding up a sign behind a window of her home that read, “I need more beer” and social media users couldn’t stop sharing the image. As a result, Coors Light sent her 150 beers to keep her company while quarantined.

When the popular beer company saw the picture, they sent her ten 15-packs right to her front door. As a response, she held up a new sign that read, “Got more beer.” When she opened up her first can following the delivery, she said, “That tastes pretty good.” She also admitted to CBS Pittsburgh that she has a beer every night because it “has vitamins in it.” “I was on my last 12 cans, I have beer every night, you know, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it,” she said.

Who is Coors to stand in her way of getting her daily dose of vitamins? The company responded and said that they had to play a role in keeping her nice and healthy during quarantine. “My associate and I put in 10 cases of beer, and drove up, and made sure Olive got her beer so she can continue her healthy regimen of Coors Light a day,” Mark Linder, a representative from Molson Coors said. The beer giant wasn’t the only one to reach out to Veronesi to help give her more beer — in fact, several in her local community offered to pay her a visit with a few cold ones in hand. Veronesi has been staying home to keep her self and others safe in efforts to flatten the curve.

Veronesi isn’t the only one who panicked over the lack of beer. Many Americans were a little worried they wouldn’t be able to access a cold brew after some beer companies suspended their production. Corona beer, produced by Grupo Modelo company, said it would be suspending its production after the Mexican government announced a suspension of all non-essential activities in the public and private sectors throughout the month of April. However, fans of the popular Mexican beer breathed a sigh of relief when Bill Newlands, the CEO of Constellation Brands, the company in charge of distribution to the United States, said he had high hopes there would be no shortage in America.