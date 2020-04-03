Corona Beer Suspends Production Over Growing Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, it's now being reported that Corona beer production is coming to a halt after it was deemed a non-essential item. Grupo Modelo, the company that produces the popular light beer, made an announcement saying that it will not be producing any more beer after the Mexican government announced a suspension of non-essential activities in the public and private sectors through the end of April.

Grupo Modelo acata medidas dictadas por el Gobierno Federal para hacer frente al SARS-CoV2. pic.twitter.com/MXthEGnl5Q — Grupo Modelo MX (@GrupoModelo_MX) April 3, 2020

Their tweet not only announced the hold of their production, but how many families will be affected by the suspension. The company also produces other popular beer brands like Modelo and Pacifico. However, despite the fact that they're putting a hold on production, Grupo Modelo is currently ready to put a plan into place that will "guarantee the supply of beer" if the Mexican government decides to add breweries as essential, according to CNN.

Bill Newlands, the CEO of Constellation Brands, which is the company in charge of distribution and import of the Corona beers in the United States, has high hopes that there will not be a shortage for consumer demands. In fact, despite the similarity between the name of the virus and the name of the beer, the company reportedly saw a spike in sales of about 8.9 percent — with Modelo and Corona being the top sellers — for a total of 24 percent growth over last year. According to TMZ, alcohol sales in the U.S. are booming as the pandemic has grown requiring at least 40 states to go under a stay-at-home order.

It was reported on Thursday that coronavirus cases have now reached over 1 million globally, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine's Coronavirus Resource Center. While the university haven't issued a statement, it is offering resources and answer questions about the virus, including detailing what it is exactly.

"Coronaviruses are a type of virus. There are many different kinds, and some cause disease. A newly identified type has caused a recent outbreak of respiratory illness now called COVID-19," Johns Hopkins said. "COVID-19 can be passed from person to person through droplets from coughs and sneezes. COVID-19 has been detected in people all over the world, and is considered a pandemic. The spread of this new coronavirus is being monitored by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization and health organizations like Johns Hopkins across the globe."

Photo credit: Roberto Machado Noa / LightRocket / Getty