Coca-Cola Recalls Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta

Coca-Cola lovers may need to clear out their fridge. Nearly 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta sold in three states have been recalled due to "potential foreign material," according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Initiated on Nov. 6 by the United Packers in Alabama, the recall affects 1,557 cases of Sprite, 417 cases of Diet Coke, and 14 cases of Fanta Orange. All of the recalled sodas were sold as 12-ounce aluminum cans packaged in a 12-pack fridge pack sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi. Recalled Diet Coke cans have a best by date of 01/29/24 with lot no. JAN2924MBD3, and UPC no. 49000028911. Impacted cans of Fanta Orange have a best by date of 07/29/24 with lot no. JUL2924MBD3 and UPC 49000030730. Recalled Sprite cans are best by 07/29/24 with lot no. JUL2924MBD3 and UPC 49000028928.

The Coca-Cola recall was initiated due to the potential presence of "foreign material," though the FDA did not specify what "foreign material" might have been in the cans. The recall was classified as a Class II recall by the FDA, a recall that indicate a circumstance in which a "violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences." A representative for Coca-Cola confirmed NBC News that the recall is now complete and there are no more affected cans on the market. However, it is possible consumers may still have the recalled cans in their refrigerator.

This is not the first recall for Coca-Cola this year. Back in July, the company recalled 177 cases of Coca-Cola Ultimate after a mislabeling error resulted in the products being incorrectly labeled as Zero Sugar, meaning the product posed a risk of serious health problems for people with certain underlying conditions. Prior to that, four separate Coca-Cola branded drinks were recalled in Australia in May "due to a potential packaging failure leading to a possible contamination risk." The recall affected beverages of the Barista Bros Products line, a line of iced coffee drinks inspired by Australia's cafe culture. Months earlier, in November 2022, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard were recalled in the U.K. after it was discovered that some packs of the product were wrongly boxed, resulting in them actually containing Coca-Cola Original taste.