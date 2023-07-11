Coca-Cola Recall Issued

Coca-Cola lovers may need to find a new go-to drink for the time being. Cases of Coca Cola Ultimate were just recalled due to a mislabeling error that resulted in the products being incorrectly labeled as Zero Sugar, which could pose a risk of serious health problems for people with certain underlying conditions.

The recall was issued by Coca Cola Bottling Group United of College Park, Georgia, according to details published online by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), per Food Safety News. The recall was issued in July 1 and impacts 177 cases of Coca Cola Ultimate. Each case contains 24 loose 20oz PET bottle bottles. The recalled products are incorrectly labeled as Coca Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar. Affected cases have a Best Before date of Sept 25 2023, Lot No. SEP2523CPA , and UPC 049000552065.

While the mislabeling error does not pose much of a risk to most consumers, it can pose potentially severe health risks for those with certain underlying conditions. Due to the risks associated with consumption of the recalled Coca Cola Ultimate products, health officials have urged anyone who purchased the recalled product to not consume it and instead immediately dispose of it.

The recall marks just the latest to affect the popular beverage brand. Back in May, four separate Coca-Cola branded drinks were recalled in Australia "due to a potential packaging failure leading to a possible contamination risk." The recall affected beverages of the Barista Bros Products line, a line of iced coffee drinks inspired by Australia's cafe culture. Barista Bros Double Espresso, Barista Bros Espresso, Barista Bros Iced Chocolate, and Barista Bros Mocha were all recalled after having been sold in 500-milliliter and 700-milliliter sizes and were available for purchase at Woolworths, Coles, Metcash/IGA grocers, and ALDI, as well as independent retail stores and vending machines throughout Australia.

Prior to that May recall, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard were recalled in the U.K. in November 2022 after it was discovered that some packs of the product were wrongly boxed, resulting in them actually containing Coca-Cola Original taste. A recall notice shared by the U.K.'s Food Standards Agency noted that while "the quality of the drink itself is not affected," the product posed a potential risk to consumers who need to manage their sugar intake.