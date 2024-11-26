Capri-Sun Class Action Lawsuit Filed

Children’s beverage guru Capri-Sun has a major legal battle they’re fighting. Top Class Actions reports there’s a suit against them for false advertising. The Capri-Sun products brand themselves as having “All Natural Ingredients.” But plaintiff Mikal Jefferson claims Capri-Sun products contain manufactured citric acid. Despite this, Jefferson argues Kraft Heinz designed the packaging for its Capri-Sun products to make customers believe otherwise.

“Defendant’s packaging, labeling, and advertising scheme is intended to give consumers the impression that they are buying a premium product that contains only natural ingredients,” the documents state. Jefferson wants to represent California consumers who purchased Capri-Sun juice products for personal use.

Jefferson vows that she would have not purchased the Capri-Sun products or wouldn’t have paid the asking price had she known they actually contained an artificial ingredient. “As a result, Plaintiff suffered injury in fact when she spent money to purchase the Products she would not have purchased, or would have paid less for, absent Defendant’s misconduct,” the Capri-Sun all-natural class action says.

Jefferson claims Kraft Heinz is guilty of breach of express warranty and violating California’s Unfair Competition Law and Consumers Legal Remedies Act. She is seeking a jury trial and asks for declaratory and injunctive relief and an award of damages and restitution for herself and all who are on board. A similar lawsuit was filed in January 2023 over claims the company falsely marketed its Capri-Sun apple juice as having no preservatives.

Capri-Sun has come under fire previously. A recall was issued in August 2022, with the company having to recall more than 5,700 Capri Sun cases. At the time of the recall, the product reportedly contained cleaning solution. Consumers were advised not to drink the recalled product.

Per Kraft Heinz’s statement, a diluted cleaning solution used for food processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories.” The company learned of the issue after receiving consumer complaints about the poor taste of the affected product. Kraft Heinz is working with retailers and distributors to remove the affected product from circulation.