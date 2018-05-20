Chloe Madeley Breaks Royal Wedding Etiquette Rule

English TV host and model, Chloe Madeley attended the royal wedding in a dress that many people thought broke the rules of etiquette.

Harry’s friend James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arrive at St George’s Chapel #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/Mnvi0TopCX — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) May 19, 2018

Madeley showed a little more skin than is common in the conventional setting of a royal wedding. The 30-year-old fitness enthusiast wore a baby pink dress with thick straps and a plunging neckline. Her shoulders were entirely exposed as she strode alongside fiance James Haskall into the chapel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While there was nothing particularly shocking about Madeley’s dress, it looked somewhat out of place at Saturday morning’s ceremony. She was surrounded by women in conservative gowns and cardigans. Even the bride wore a long-sleeve gown with a simple boat-neckline.

Madeley did stick to the tradition with an over-sized fascinator on her head. However, according to a report by The Sun, etiquette experts were upset by the rest of her get-up. They claimed that female guests are supposed to “cover one’s shoulders, wear a hat to cover one’s head and not wear anything garnish or to garner attention.”

Madeley’s dress cinched at the waist and flared out at the knees, baring more leg than is common in a traditional setting.

Madeley’s gown didn’t seem to put a damper on the day’s celebrations at all. The ceremony went off without a hitch, and royal admirers were overjoyed to see Prince Harry and Markle saying their vows. Prince Harry, especially, was emotional at the altar.

Fans were touched to see the Prince of Wales wiping tears of joy from his face as he stood beside his new bride. Prince Harry looked impressive in his British Army Blue and Royals frock coat, reminding the assembled crowd of his extensive military record. He showed that even the toughest soldier can put his emotions on display as the moment overcame him.

Markle herself didn’t appear to shed a tear throughout the whole proceeding. She was all smiles as she listened raptly to the speakers, said her vows and slipped a ring onto her groom’s finger. She wore a long-sleeve boat neck Givenchy gown with a long train and a cathedral-length veil, as well as Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara.

The royal wedding began at 7 a.m. ET, meaning that admirers in the U.S. were up early on Saturday morning. In Windsor Town it was 11 a.m. BST (British Summer Time) as the crowd assembled in and outside of St. George’s Chapel.

The ceremony was led by The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. He has reportedly developed a close relationship with Markle over the last several months as she was baptized and confirmed in the Church of England.

As a child, Markle was raised in the Episcopalian faith. She then went to a Catholic high school in Los Angeles. Technically she was not required to be baptized before Saturday’s wedding, but she announced her plans to do so shortly after the engagement was made official.