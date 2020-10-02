Chelsea Clinton Speaks out Candidly About What Ended Her Friendship With Ivanka Trump

✖

Chelsea Clinton recently spoke candidly about her past friendship with Ivanka Trump and what ultimately ended it. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Clinton shared that prior to the 2016 presidential election the two had a friendly relationship. However, since that election saw their parents — Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump — facing off for the presidency, it became clear to Clinton that the pair were simply no longer compatible.

"I’ve not spoken to her since 2016 and I have no interest in being friends with someone who is not only complicit but actively taking part in this administration’s every day collision of cruelty and incompetence," Clinton said when asked about the nature of their relationship. "That’s the answer." She added, "We were in touch at the beginning of the campaign. But it’s just really hard when there’s someone who’s actively embracing their candidate – whether it’s their father or not – who is trafficking in racism and sexism and anti-Semitism and Islamophobia and homophobia and transphobia and conspiracy theories and lies and is so fundamentally corrupt."

On #WWHL, @ChelseaClinton opened up about the demise of her friendship with Ivanka Trump. Head to our YouTube channel to watch the full clip. pic.twitter.com/IiyS5lNfud — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 2, 2020

Clinton went on to say, "I don’t think [Ivanka and her father] are the same by any standard, but I think she’s more than complicit, as anyone who has worked for him for so long by definition is. And I don’t want to be friends with someone like that." Notably, Trump revealed in 2017 that the two had not spoken in some time. "She's been a friend of mine long before the campaign, of course will be a friend of mine after," Ivanka said during a 20/20 interview. "I haven't spoken about the specific challenges about this next chapter with her just yet but I intend to."

WATCH: The Trump children one-on-one with @DebRobertsABC and @EVargasABC, with more of the interviews TONIGHT on @ABC2020... pic.twitter.com/UbcjJvXaGb — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 19, 2017

Years prior, in 2015, Clinton spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the pair's friendship. "Ivanka and I talk about everything. I'm so grateful she's my friend," she said at the time. "I think she's a great woman, and I support her as I support all my friends." At this time, it does not appear that Trump has responded to the new comments from Clinton.