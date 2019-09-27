Chelsea Clinton Goes After Donald Trump on Twitter Amid Impeachment Proceedings

Chelsea Clinton is frequently vocal about her feelings towards Donald Trump, and the former First Daughter addressed POTUS again on Twitter on Thursday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she was launching a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.

In response to the inquiry and whistleblower complaint, Trump had tweeted, “THE GREATEST SCAM IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN POLITICS!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clinton retweeted Trump’s message and added, “Yes, you are.”

Many people on Twitter applauded the mom of three’s response.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 27, 2019

Get him girlie!!!! pic.twitter.com/kyqmqen3ZL — Kamala Harris 2020 (@Rowlegendary) September 26, 2019

The 39-year-old previously addressed Trump on Twitter on July 4, responding to the president’s all-caps message of “HAPPY 4TH OF JULY!” with multiple points on seeking asylum and the census.

Mr. President:

– Seeking asylum is a legal right your administration is denying. Marking #4thofJuly by giving to @RAICESTEXAS

– The Census is in Art. I of the Constitution, not Art. II, meaning it’s under Congress, not the Executive Branch (not you)

– & from @votevets #McCain4th https://t.co/yR8wPoWan4 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 4, 2019

Clinton is currently promoting her new book, The Book of Gutsy Women, which she wrote with her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The book will be released on Oct. 1 and will include portrayals of “gutsy women” throughout history.

The two women discussed their book and the impeachment inquiry in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning that will be broadcast on Sept. 29, with Hillary calling Trump a “corrupt human tornado.”

When asked how she feels about Trump’s continued criticism of her, Hillary said that it doesn’t bother her, especially considering the various methods Trump allegedly utilized during the 2016 election.

“No, it doesn’t kill me because he knows he’s an illegitimate president,” she told Jane Pauley. “I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used – from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories — he knows that there were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out like it did.”

“You know, Jane, it was like applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado,” she added. “And so, I know that he knows that this wasn’t on the level. I don’t know that we’ll ever know what happened.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta