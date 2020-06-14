Chad Daybell's Former Job at Cemetery Under Scrutiny After Bodies of Missing Vallow Children Discovered

In light of recent developments regarding the case of Lori Vallow's missing children, there has been renewed interest in Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell, and his previous job working at a cemetery in Springfield, Utah. According to KUTV, Daybell was previously employed by the city of Springfield three or four times for work in the graveyard, and he even worked as a cemetery sexton at one point. This renewed interest in his former employment comes days after the remains of Vallow's two missing children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, were found on Daybell's property in Rexburg, Idaho.

Rod Oldroyd, a spokesperson for the city of Springfield, Utah, told KUTV that the city indeed employed Daybell in the past alongside his wife, Tammy Daybell, who died of mysterious circumstances in October 2019. Oldroyd's statement read, "Both Chad and Tammy were excellent workers and did their jobs well and beyond expectation. Chad worked here more than once because he always did his job well." Oldroyd continued to say that both Daybell and Tammy were respected members of their community and that they still have ties to the area. He added, "Both Chad and Tammy were well respected in our community. They both continue to have many family members living here and our thoughts are with them."

On Tuesday, Daybell was arrested after authorities discovered human remains on his property in Rexburg, Idaho. He was later charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. Daybell is also under investigation in the death of his first wife, Tammy, and faces possible additional charges of murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy. Both Daybell and Vallow, who was arrested in February after failing to turn over her children to the authorities, remain in jail in connection with these crimes.

Shortly after authorities confirmed that the remains found on Daybell's property belonged to J.J. and Tylee, their family spoke out about this tragic development in the case. Members of the Cox family, including Janis, Barry, Summer, Melani, and Ian, said that they were "deeply saddened" by this update. Their statement, which came via attorneys Robert Jarvis and Garrett Smith, read, in part, "The family expresses their deep and abiding love for J.J. and Tylee. The family will continue to watch the developing situation closely and will anxiously await the pending conclusions with heavy hearts. The family extends their gratitude to all those who have expressed their love and concern for J.J. and Tylee and feels the strength of their faith and prayers."