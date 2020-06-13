Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow: Bonfires on Property Reportedly Led Police to Search for Missing Children

Days after authorities discovered the remains of Lori Vallow's children on her husband's, Chad Daybell's Idaho property, a new detail has emerged about what possibly led police to search his residence. On Thursday, the New York Post reported that one of Daybell's neighbors noticed some strange activity going on at the home in the fall of 2019 and the spring of this year. Vallow's two kids, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, were last seen in September.

The New York Post reports Matthew Price, who lives across the street from Daybell in Rexburg, told officers he noticed how his neighbor engaged in odd behavior after Vallow's kids went missing. It also came before Daybell's wife, Tammy, died of mysterious circumstances in October. Price told Fox 13, "We noticed they had a few bonfires that were kind of out of the ordinary. They had a big bonfire last fall, and they had two or three big bonfires this spring." The publication went on to report that these fires were in the same place that investigators used a backhoe to dig into the ground to search Daybell's property, and it appears as though that is where J.J. and Tylee's remains were found.

On Tuesday, Daybell was arrested and formally charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence after human remains were found on his property. It was later determined that the remains belonged to J.J. and Tylee. Both Daybell and Vallow are currently in prison for their alleged involvement in this case. Following that tragic development in the case, J.J. and Tylee's family released a statement in which they expressed how "deeply saddened" they were by this update.

"The family has maintained a strong hope and belief that they were alive and well. With that hope and belief apparently shattered, they struggle to find comfort and hope in this potential new reality. They miss J.J. and Tylee very much," the statement, which came from attorneys Robert Jarvis and Garrett Smith, read. The message continued to express that the Cox family, which includes Janis, Barry, Summer, Melani, and Ian, is grateful to everyone who tried valiantly to safely recover the children. "The family will continue to closely watch the developing situation and will anxiously await the pending conclusions with heavy hearts. The family extends their gratitude to all those who have expressed their love and concern for J.J. and Tylee and feels the strength of their faith and prayers."