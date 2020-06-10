Chad Daybell has been formally charged with two felonies in the case of his wife Lori Vallow's missing kids after human remains were found on his Idaho property. Daybell was taken into custody on Tuesday, as authorities executed a search of his property. Two sets of human remains were found, prompting police to charge Daybell with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, according to PEOPLE.

Prosecutors say that they believe the remains are of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who has reportedly been missing since September. Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood stated that "the manner of concealment" of one of the bodies was "particularly egregious." Vallow is behind bars in the Madison County Jail on two counts of desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child. Additionally, Daybell is also under investigation in the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell. He could be facing charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy.

#ChadDaybell ‘s bail set at $1 million. Prosecutor confirmed that the remains found were of children. pic.twitter.com/SUDkxQibZU — Jilliana Colina (@Jilliana_Colina) June 10, 2020

During Daybell's Wednesday hearing, in which his bail was set at $1 million, Wood said, "One of the primary reasons we are asking the bail be set in that amount is the evidence that has been concealed in this case. It’s not simply a document, drugs, [or] a gun. These are human remains. We are aware that those remains are the remains of children, which we believe is an aggravating factor."

The tragic and bizarre story surrounding Daybell and Vallow first began making headlines after photos emerged, revealing that the pair had flown to Hawaii to get married, just weeks after Vallow's children went missing. The couple attempted to keep a low profile and remained in Hawaii while Idaho police searched Daybell's home and property. Vallow was eventually ordered by an Idaho court to proving that the children were safe by producing them. She was arrested and charged after failing to do so.

Notably, The story around the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, is very bizarre as well. He was reportedly shot and killed by Alex Cox, Vallow's brother, who then died in December under mysterious circumstances. Vallow's ex-sister-in-law, Annie Cushing, previously stated that she noticed a couple of years ago that Vallow had become very religious and preoccupied with beliefs about the apocalypse. Interestingly, Daybell is an author who has self-published more than two dozen books about the end of the world.