Chad Daybell Photographed in Handcuffs During Arrest

On Tuesday, Chad Daybell was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the case of his wife, Lori Vallow, and her missing children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17. Shortly after that report was made public, photos emerged of Daybell's arrest. EastIdahoNews.com's Eric Grossarth posted photos that showcased Daybell in handcuffs during his arrest. Daybell was charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence shortly after authorities found two sets of human remains on his property. Family members confirmed on Wednesday that the remains were those of JJ and Tylee, who were both last seen in September.

Grossarth posted two photos from the scene of Daybell's arrest on Tuesday. In one photo, a car appears to have been pulled over while other police vehicles can be seen parked nearby. Grossarth noted that Daybell was pulled over about a mile from his house and was subsequently taken into custody by the police. The reporter posted another photo that showcased Daybell in handcuffs as he was being led to a police vehicle by officers.

A viewer photo of Chad Daybell in handcuffs. The Rexburg Police Cheif and Fremont County Sheriff are talking in a car next to me and say they are not releasing details but will soon. pic.twitter.com/sXzNAbxxu5 — Eric Grossarth (@ericgrossarth) June 9, 2020

A day after Daybell was arrested, authorities confirmed that the human remains that they discovered at his residence were those of Vallow's missing children, JJ and Tylee. Following this news, JJ and Tylee's family members released a statement in which they expressed their sorrow over this latest development. The statement, which came from the Woodcock and Ryan families, read, "We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering."

They went on to share that there will be forthcoming statements from the Rexburg Police Department, the medical examiner, and the FBI regarding the case. The statement continued to express their desire for privacy and noted that they would not be granting any interviews at this time. They added, "We ask that you respect our family's privacy as we grieve — we have only just been told of the loss of our loved ones and need time to process."