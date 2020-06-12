FAA Declares No-Fly Zone Over Chad Daybell's Property

✖

The Federal Aviation Administration has declared the airspace over Chad Daybell's Idaho property a no-fly zone. The decision was announced by East Idaho News reporter Eric Gorssarth on Wednesday, which follows Daybell's arrest on Tuesday after the remains of his stepchildren were discovered on his land.

7-year-old JJ and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan Vallow had gone missing in September, though their mother Lori Vallow had been unhelpful throughout the police investigation. The remains of the two were discovered just prior to Daybell's arrest, and appear to have been buried on his property in the days after not long after they disappeared. Daybell, who's also Vallow's husband, is currently facing two felony counts of concealment or destruction of evidence. The FAA's ruling comes as authorities have ramped up their investigation of the property.

The @FAA just issued a no fly zone over and around the home of #ChadDaybell as they continue into day two of the search. pic.twitter.com/kthS2li6vE — Eric Grossarth (@ericgrossarth) June 10, 2020

Daybell and Vallow have made headlines since Vallow's kids had gone missing. The couple met after Vallow started following Daybell's writing on the apocalypse. The two even got married in Hawaii less than two weeks after Daybell's wife Tammy died under mysterious circumstances, not to mention Vallow's own children being reported missing.

In January, authorities gave her a court order to turn over her children, and after her refusal to respond she was arrested and charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, arrests and seizures, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court, and willful disobedience of court process or order. Following the discovery of the remains, Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood told reporters that one of the sets of remains that were concealed in a "particularly egregious" way. However, he didn't offer any details, citing sealed documents pertaining to the case, per CBS News.

JJ and Tylee's grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, and long Colby and Kelsee Ryan, released a group statement regarding the news on Wednesday. "We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering," the statement read. "Once officially confirmed statements from the Rexburg Police, the Medical Examiner and the FBI will be released. We ask that you respect our family's privacy while we grieve — we have only just been told of the loss of our loved ones and need time to process."