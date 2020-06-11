On Wednesday, authorities confirmed that there were two sets of human remains found on Chad Daybell's Idaho property. The two remains were identified as his new wife, Lori Vallow's two children Joshua "JJ" Vallow, who was 7 at the time of his disappearance, and Tylee Ryan, 17. According to Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood, one of the sets of remains that were concealed was "particularly egregious," according to CBS News.

"We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering," a statement read by both JJ and Tylee's grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, and Colby and Kelsee Ryan. "Once officially confirmed statements from the Rexburg Police, the Medical Examiner and the FBI will be released. We ask that you respect our family's privacy while we grieve — we have only just been told of the loss of our loved ones and need time to process."

Daybell was arrested on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence after both local and federal investigators searched his property. Wood requested that he be held on a $1 million bail because he is being accused of hiding the children's remains. He also added that he believes Daybell is a flight risk. Following his Tuesday arrest, his family was seen moving furniture and other items from his home.

The Daybell's have made national headlines over the last several months after both Daybell and Vallow avoided questions about their missing kids. The two had an idyllic wedding in Hawaii, where they continued to live as they pleased despite police searching for their children. Vallow was finally arrested in February and has been charged with child abandonment and obstructing the investigation and is in jail on a $1 million bond since she's pleaded not guilty. Daybell has since been detained, although he has not been formally charged yet and held on suspicion. The Idaho attorney general's office said they were also investigating him in the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell.

This is the second time investigators have searched Daybell's property in Rexburg, Idaho, in the last few months. The FBI and the Freemont County Sheriff's Office have teamed up in the latest search, the warrant for which is sealed. On Tuesday, Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagan said he was unable to say whether the search was related to the disappearances or not.