‘Cash Me Outside Girl’ Danielle Bregoli Ridiculed After Cringeworthy Tweet

Danielle Bregoli, better known as the “Cash Me Outside Girl,” was the butt of an online joke this week when a Twitter user sent out a cringeworthy sarcastic tweet about her.

One user posted a photo of Bregoli with the caption, “Name someone more talented… That’s right. You can’t!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

name someone more talented… that’s right. you can’t! pic.twitter.com/Nwrk1gcBRX — alex (@alexgann0n) April 3, 2017

The user has made it clear in the replies he was being sarcastic about the post, but most users missed that note.

Numerous accounts took to the replies to mock Bregoli, who is now a successful YouTube personality, by pointing out D-List pop culture characters who are far more talented than she is.

References included Muppets, Spongebob Squarepants characters and obscure viral video subjects. Some also just pointed how stupid the original insinuation was.

While this is far from the first time Bregoli has been ridiculed online, it’s one of the funnier incidents that have happened since she first went viral.

See some of the responses below.

that one dude who milly rocked in the shower, threw the soap off the wall and caught it https://t.co/hXBmXwOILk — YaLocalWhiteBoy (@NoHoesGeorge) December 5, 2017