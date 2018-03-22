Despicable Care Worker Caught Beating 15-Year-Old With Cerebral Palsy on Hidden Camera

A care worker in Ukraine is facing jail time after video showed her beating a teenage girl with cerebral palsy.

An unnamed care worker is facing time in jail after a concerned mother used a hidden camera to discover the truth behind mysterious bruises and cuts that began appearing on her 15-year-old daughter’s body, the Daily Mail reports.

Larissa Sandevi, the mother of 15-year-old Valeria, who suffers from cerebral palsy, says that she set up a hidden camera in her Kharkiv, Urkaine home after she became concerned when she found cuts and bruises on her daughter.

“She was doing very well at first, but then I began to notice abrasions on Valeria’s body. When I asked the care worker about it she gave me what seemed like reasonable explanations. But then Valeria’s conditions deteriorated and she started wetting the bed at nights so I decided to film what was going on,” the teens’ mother, Larissa Sandevi, said.

The concerned mother, who was growing more and more suspicious, decided to set up a hidden camera in her home, which captured the horrific events. The footage depicts the unnamed care worker slapping Valeria on the face and pushing her to the floor.

“I saw at once where my daughter was getting her bruises, abrasions, headaches, crooked teeth and why she was wetting the bed. She hit my child 15 times within four hours,” Sandevi said.

After contacting local authorities regarding the abuse, Sandevi posted the video to social media, where it has now been viewed thousands of times and gained dozens of comments from shocked viewers.

The care worker originally denied hitting the girl but later admitted that she had, reportedly adding that although she knew it was wrong, she was unable to stop herself.

“We are treating this as battery which caused minor bodily harm. We have CCTV camera footage. We are now looking into the circumstances,” a police spokesman said.

If found guilty, the care worker faces one year’s community service or up to two years in jail.