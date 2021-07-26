Kraft's Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream Sells out Almost Immediately

✖

It turns out that plenty of people are eager to enjoy their favorite childhood food in a cooled down form. When the much-buzzed about Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream went on sale on Wednesday, July 14, which is National Macaroni & Cheese Day, it sold out within hours on both the Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream site and in their scoop shops in New York, California, New Jersey, and Texas.

A teamup between the Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the food oddity is described as "decadent and delicious" and the "ultimate summer treat." To create the chilled treat, Van Leeuwen "churned the familiar, cheesiness of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese into their ice cream made with only a few ingredients." The result is a "cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese." According to Emily Violett, Sr. Associate Brand Manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, "not only does it taste delicious, but it's also made with high quality ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes just like our Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.”"

The limited-time only Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream was made available for order on the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream website at 11 a.m. ET on July 14 as well as Van Leeuwen stores across the country, though it sold out almost immediately. In a post from Van Leeuwen, the company wrote, "WHO WOULD'VE THOUGHT [National Mac and cheese Day] WOULD BREAK THE INTERNET" as they revealed they were "officially sold out on our site and soon to be at our scoop shops in NY, CA, TX & NJ." They said they were "so flattered by the overwhelming response to this cheesy partnership."

Those who had been hoping to score a pint of the ice cream recounted the difficult to do, with one person writing, "Wow, I don't know how anyone ordered. I couldn’t get the site to work all day." Somebody else said they were "on the site all day starting at 11am and i kept getting a 504 error every time I tried to add a pint to my cart. I hope y'all restock." A third person said it took them "me 3 hours of constantly refreshing but I GOT MINEEE," with another adding, "a die hard fan of Kraft and new to van Leeuwen. Took a lot of work and 100s of refreshes but I got mine."

Thankfully, for those still hoping to score a taste of the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream, they are not out of luck. Van Leeuwen promised they would restock. It sells for $12 a pint. As for how it tastes? Amy McCarthy for NPR that it was "definitely cheesy… It's a little funky, a little salty, a little sweet. But altogether I'd just say it just kind of comes together. It's very creamy and buttery and it's a lot better than you think it's gonna be."