Candance Owen Lobbies for Federal Tax Cancellation Instead of Second Stimulus Package

Candace Owens has weighed in on the proposed second stimulus payment. The controversial political commentator tweeted out a "discussion" topic on Twitter, asking what people thought of canceling federal taxes in lieu of an additional payment.

"What would have happened if instead of passing a 3 trillion dollar stimulus which provided funding to absurd causes, the federal government just canceled federal taxes for one year?" Owens asked. She also claimed the reimbursements would simply be "what was already withheld from them." The most recent proposed second stimulus, The Heroes Act, was proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on May 12. It was passed by the House on Friday on a vote of 208 to 199.

Discussion:

What would have happened if instead of passing a 3 trillion dollar stimulus which provided funding to absurd causes, the federal government just cancelled federal taxes for one year— and reimbursed individuals what was already withheld from them? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 18, 2020

Owens' request comes months after the IRS delayed the typical April 15 tax deadline three months to July 15. It was a decision that was made back in March after the coronavirus pandemic had already begun to disrupt everyday life for millions in the U.S. While the replies were predictably rancorous, the recently-married conservative gadfly did attempt to engage some users into a debate. Though there was far from a unified consensus, despite the fact that there's been some bipartisan support for a second round of payments.

The Heroes Act would guarantee eligible citizens up to $1,200, which would include minors, though it has a cap of $6,000 per household. This is a significant increase from the CARES Act, which gave $500 for any dependents under the age of 17. Additionally, the bill would leave out two groups who'd been omitted from CARES Act eligibility, residents who were 17 as well as immigrants.

Though President Donald Trump has waffled on the second stimulus payment, The White House released a statement on May 14 that indicated it was in favor once again. "As President Trump has said, we are going to ensure that we take care of all Americans so that we emerge from this challenge healthy, stronger, and with economic prosperity, which is why the White House is focused on pro-growth, middle-class tax and regulatory relief."