Stimulus Checks: Reported White House Support of Second Relief Payment Stirs Social Media

Social media is in a stir after CNBC reported that the White House would "likely" support a second round of stimulus checks. The report was published on the eve of the House of Representatives' vote on the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, which will likely not be passed by the Senate. The $3 trillion bill will include a second round of stimulus checks, following the first Economic Impact Payments that were included in March's $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

CNBC cited two senior administration officials Thursday night. President Donald Trump's administration did not directly comment on the report. "As President Trump has said, we are going to ensure that we take care of all Americans so that we emerge from this challenge healthy, stronger, and with economic prosperity, which is why the White House is focused on pro-growth, middle class tax and regulatory relief," the White House said in a statement.

The first Economic Income Payment included $1,200 for American taxpayers who filed their 2018 or 2019 federal taxes and have an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less. The total doubled for couples who filed jointly and had an income of $150,000 or less. The payments also included $500 for each dependent under 17 years old. If your adjusted gross income was between $75,000 and $99,000, the payments were reduced based on income. Anyone with an income above that was not eligible for a stimulus check. More than 20 million Americans are still waiting on the check, based on IRS data.