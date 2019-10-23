Candace Owens, Controversial Political Commentator, Gets Married and Twitter Has Words About the Wedding Photos

Although Candace Owens tied the knot with fiancé George Farmer nearly two months ago at Trump Winery near Charlottesville, Virginia, Farmer is just now sharing photos from the nuptials. The 28-year-old Brit, whose father is the former treasurer of the British Conservative Party, took to Twitter to share a few photos of the big day, thanking President Donald Trump‘s son Eric Trump for letting the couple use the winery.

The woman I love more than anything – what an incredible day. @RealCandaceO pic.twitter.com/r69sM8JzWl — George Farmer (@GTSFarmer) October 10, 2019

In the photos, Farmer stands with Owens in photos that show off Trump Winery. The conservative American political commentator, 30, donned a white wedding dress with lacey long sleeves, a high neckline and lace embroidering throughout.

Many of Farmer’s Twitter followers took to the social media platform to react to the photos. “What a handsome couple and gorgeous bride!!” one user wrote.

The venue and sunset were incredible. Thank you @EricTrump and @trumpwinery for letting us use your beautiful venue. pic.twitter.com/wIpUpMkE7W — George Farmer (@GTSFarmer) October 10, 2019

“Beautiful bride. I love the dress and bouquet as well. Congratulations!” another wrote.

“You both ARE the Wow Factor! I have you in my prayers. Congratulations!” someone else wrote.

“An absolutely amazing venue!! My daughter and her wife were married there in 2018 and it was absolutely stunning!” another said.

The two tied the knot at the end of August after meeting in December 2018 at the launch of a student group in the UK and getting engaged over a FaceTime call after just two-and-a-half weeks of dating. Guests at the Labor Day Weekend included actor Jon Voight, radio host Larry Elder, Brexit Part leader Nigel Farage and Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, a conservative group Owens worked for between 2017 and 2019.

Eric Trump is the president of the winery and oversees the company’s winemaking, marketing and global distribution, according to the Trump Winery website.

Owens also shared images of the three dresses she wore throughout the celebrations, writing, “To the ladies asking— I wore [Monique Huillier Bride] for all three of my dresses. I don’t know her personally but I think her gowns are beautiful, timeless and delicate.”

“I went with long sleeves down the aisle and for the reception because I think modesty is always en Vogue.. Princess Grace of Monaco was/is the most elegant bride of all time,” she continued.

“A beautiful bride is a kind bride. I’ve seen a lot of women treat their vendors, bridesmaids, make up artists, parents, (and sometimes even their grooms) terribly leading up to their wedding days. The most important thing for both George and I was to make sure every single person that played a role in our wedding, from the vendors to the guests, knew how grateful, excited and blessed we were to have them be a part of our wedding,” she added.

Following the ceremony, Owens donned a red “Make America Great Again” hat while her new husband wore a light blue Brexit Party cap and smoked a cigar.

Owens has been criticized for her pro-Trump activism and has been surrounded by controversy since the start of her political career. In March, she was slammed for using a laughing emoji in a tweet about the New Zealand mosque massacre after being named in the terorrist’s manifesto; the gunman named her as his biggest influence in his 74-page manifesto.

But rather than distance herself from his views or condemn his violence, she tweeted “LOL!” followed by the emoji, going on to argue that she was not responsible for inspiring the attack and writing that “racist white liberals” were trying to blame her for it.

