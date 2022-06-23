Cake Recalled in Wake of Peanut Butter Salmonella Fears

Prairie City Bakery voluntarily recalled certain cakes sold nationwide, marking the latest recall to join the expanding Jif peanut butter recall. The cakes were recalled due to the potential for bacterial contamination after it was found that certain Jif peanut butter products were possibly contaminated with salmonella.

While the initial Jif peanut butter recall encompassed more than 45 products, Prairie City Bakery's recall is far more limited in scale. A recall notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 8 informed consumers that select lots of Prairie City Bakery® Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cake were recalled. In total, 50,220 individually wrapped cakes are affected by the recall. The recalled cakes were sold in two-ounce packages and in 10-packs of two-ounce packages of Prairie City Bakery Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cake. Sold at gas stations and convenience stores nationwide, the recall includes lot code 1357-1 with a "Best by" date of "6/23/2023" and lot code 2085-1 with a "Best by" date of "9/25/2023." The recalled products can further be identified through their UPC codes, with the recalled 10-packs featuring the UPC 7-97884-36719-9 and the individual cakes bearing UPC 7-97884-36718-2.

Prairie City Bakery said it initiated the recall after its copacker who produces and packages the items was alerted that the peanut butter used had been recalled by Jif. That recall was first initiated by J.M Smucker Company on May 20 after interviews and lab data determined that some Jif peanut butter products may be contaminated with Salmonella. According to the latest update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been 16 confirmed illnesses and two hospitalizations, with the salmonella outbreak impacting at least 12 states.

As the CDC, the FDA, and state and local partners continue their investigation into the multistate salmonella outbreak, consumers are being asked not to consume recalled products. Consumers can identify recalled Jif peanut butter products through their lot code. If the first four numbers are 1274 through 2140 and the next three numbers are 425, the product has been recalled and should not be consumed. Since the initial J.M Smucker Company recall, 19 others have been issued from separate companies for food products containing Jif peanut butter. The full list of the additional recalls can be found here. Those products also should not be consumed and should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.