Protein Snacks Sold at Walgreens Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

A protein snack sold at Walgreens is being pulled from store shelves after it was determined to be a health hazard to consumers. F&S Produce Co on June 7 issued a voluntary recall of Protein Power Snack, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall was issued because the product contains Jif peanut butter, which has been linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen people.

According to the notice, the recall is limited in scale, with F&S Produce Co only recalling "a limited quantity" of the product. The recalled product, which has since been pulled from store shelves, has a code date of "Best By: 05/28/22." That date can be located on the front label. The recall product was distributed at US Walgreens stores in New Jersey and New York. Consumers who purchased the product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Although no illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the Protein Power Snack, the product was recalled because it contains a cup of 0.75oz JIF peanut butter. On May 20, the J.M. Smucker Co. recalled more than 45 different Jif peanut butter products after interviews and lab data determined that some Jif peanut butter products may be contaminated with Salmonella. Consumption of products contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness. Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever, and typically occur within 12 to 72 hours of consumption. Although most people recover within four to seven days and do not require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is investigating the outbreak alongside the FDA and state and local partners, reports that to date, there have been 16 confirmed illnesses connected to Jif peanut butter and two hospitalizations. Illnesses have been reported out of 12 states, though the recalled products were sold at stores worldwide. Consumers can identify the recalled Jif peanut butter products by their lot code. If the first four numbers are 1274 through 2140 and the next three numbers are 425, the product has been recalled and should not be consumed. The recall, however, has stretched further than just Jif products, as more than a dozen other companies have issued recalls for products containing Jif peanut butter. The full list of related recalls can be found here.