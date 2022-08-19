More Pancakes Recalled, Listeria Contamination Possible

Breakfast options just got even more limited. Following Hovis Ltd's recall of frozen pancakes earlier this summer, the UK's Food Standards Agency alerted consumers on Friday, Aug. 12 to a new recall affecting the favorite breakfast food. Cérélia recalled multiple types of pancakes due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall affects two types of Abra-ca-Debora Dutch Pancakes – Abra-ca-Debora 6 Original Dutch Pancakes and Abra-ca-Debora 6 Sweet Dutch Pancakes. The recalled Original Dutch Pancakes were sold in a 375-gram size, with the recall affecting batch code 1000050799 with a best before date of "30 August 2022" and batch code 1000050800 with a best before date of "01 September 2022." Also affected by the recall are Sweet Dutch Pancakes. Also packaged in a 375-gram size, the specific are Sweet Dutch Pancakes included in the recall are those with batch code 1000050803 and best before date "30 August 2022" and batch code 1000050804 with a best before date of "02 September 2022." Consumers can locate the batch code and best before date on the front film, with images of the recalled products available by clicking here.

Cérélia recalled the pancakes after it was determined they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause listeria. A serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food, listeria can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can be fatal. The bacterium typically affects young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. It is unclear if any illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled products.

Due to the health risk the pancakes pose, consumers have been urged not to eat them. The recalled products should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

The recall follows the July recall of Ormo (Hovis) Food Service Frozen Pancakes with Buttermilk. Those pancakes were recalled after it was determined the pancakes contained egg, an ingredient not declared on the label. The presence of undeclared egg meant the pancakes posed a heath risk to those with an egg allergy. In the case of both recalls, the respective companies issued point-of-sale notices to inform customers of the recall, explain why the product is being recalled, and also inform consumers what to do if they purchased the recalled product.