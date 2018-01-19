Burger King Takes on McDonald’s With New Double Quarter-Pounder

Burger King’s latest creation heats up its ongoing fast food rivalry with the Golden Arches.

The burger joint unveiled a massive new Double Quarter Pound King Sandwich on Thursday, which stands in direct competition to McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder.

Burger King’s version will consist of two beef patties and American cheese, sliced onions, pickles and ketchup on a toasted, sesame seed bun.

The new sandwich not only competes with McDonald’s identical offering, it also adds another option to the fast food joint’s menu of hefty burgers, including its signature Double Whopper. Unlike the Double Whopper, the new Double Quarter Pound King has no lettuce, tomato or mayonnaise, but it does come packed with two slices of cheese.

The new Burger King offering weighs in with 900 calories and 54 grams of fat, while the Double Whopper packs 900 calories and 58 grams of fat. While both are nearly have the 2,000-calorie daily recommended calorie intake for adults, they are not the burger chain’s biggest diet-busters.

The restaurant’s heaviest caloric burger is its Bacon King, which packs 1,150 calories and 79 grams of fat.

In comparison, McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese holds 770 calories and 45 grams of fat, while its Big Mac is 540 calories and 28 grams of fat.

To promote the bold new burger, Burger King took direct hits at the Golden Arches and other competitors, continuing the fast food industry’s push to stay trendy and current with its messaging tactics.

“We’d like to offer our deepest condolences to all the flat-top fried double quarter pound burgers out there. We’re flame grilling the competition,” Burger King said in a statement.

At a recommended price of $5.39, the burger is significantly higher priced than other sandwiches on Burger King’s menu. For the King, that could mean massive profits driven during the fast food war.

McDonald’s strategy for 2018 has taken them in the opposite direction, though, as they re-introduced the signature $1 menu and added other $2 and $3 options.

Both chains — as well as Wendy’s and smaller fast food joints — are rolling out new products and promotions to combat increasing competition from slightly more upscale burger chains. Restaurants like Fatburger, Five Guys, Smashburger and Shake Shack, though they tout more expensive offerings, may sell higher quality and, to some, better tasting options.

Aside from product offerings, McDonald’s announced on Tuesday that 100% of guest packaging (wrappers, cups, and other packaging) will come from renewable, recycled, or certified sources by 2025. It also set a goal to recycle guest packaging in 100% of McDonald’s restaurants by 2025, and to rid all its restaurants worldwide of foam packaging by the end of 2018.

The move is expected to force a major shift throughout the fast food industry as competitors follow suit with their packaging and recycling offerings.