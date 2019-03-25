Burger King Adds Bacon to Cheesy Tots

Burger King has officially entered the fast food bacon battle, beefing up its menu with all new Bacon Cheesy Tots.

The home of the Whopper announced on Thursday that its menu was growing with the addition of one item, Bacon Cheesy Tots, which is an all new twist to one beloved menu item that was initially introduced years ago.

According to the fast food chain, Bacon Cheesy Tots are “melted cheese potato bites with smoky bacon bits, covered in a crunchy bread crumb coating. Served hot and crispy with your order.”

News of the bacon-y addition to Cheesy Tots immediately got fans talking, many taking to social media to express their cravings for the new dish.

“As the great Aristotle once said… ‘Nom nom nom’… Which, roughly translated, means ‘Tis too great a taste for mere words to describe’. Ye verily, dear Aristotle… Tis so true,” one fan channeled the ancient Greek philosopher.

While another person noted that their order of Bacon Cheesy Tots “were honestly nothing like the picture or expectation,” they stated that they were absolutely delicious regardless. I hope they don’t go anywhere anytime soon…”

“Burger King has new bacon, cheesy tots, and they’re actually fire,” another added.

Bacon Cheesy Tots are available for a limited time only at participating locations across the country. Customers can score eight tots in an order for $2.99 and 330 calories.

BK’s bacon-y addition to its menu follows on the heels of a number of other additions to fast food menus to satiate customers’ cravings for bacon.

At the start of the year, McDonald’s beefed up its menu with the addition of bacon to three beloved items, creating the Big Mac Bacon Burger, the Quarter Pounder Bacon Burger, and Cheesy Bacon Fries.

The additions sparked the beginning of the bacon battle in the ongoing fast food wars, with Wendy’s soon responding by offering free Baconator burgers, stating that “we’ve always owned bacon and that’s not changing because our competitors are throwing a happy hour to celebrate its importance.”

In the months that have followed, Wendy’s has continued to launch attacks against the Golden Arches via a continuous stream of new deals offers on bacon-related items.