Brooklyn Dad and Son Die of Apparent Heroin Overdoses Outside Party, Police Source Says

A Brooklyn father and son both died from apparent drug overdoses Sunday morning.

Joseph Andrade, 44, and his son Carlos Andrade, 22, were attending a birthday party Sunday night when they excused themselves in the early morning to go outside to smoke a cigarette. When the two failed to return, their girlfriend’s went outside to look for them and found the two lying in the street.

The women called 911 and police arrived at the scene shortly after 2 am, a spokeswoman for the New York City Police Department told PEOPLE. Responding paramedics administered CPR to both men, but they remained unresponsive. The father and son were then transported to NYU Medical Center Hospital in Brooklyn where they were both pronounced dead.

Police allegedly found a bag of a controlled substance at the scene, and police reported that the men died from an overdose of a mixture containing heroin.