British Toddler Crashes Mom's BBC Interview to Show off Unicorn Art and Social Media Is Gushing
A recent clip of an interview on the BBC has caught the attention of the internet, particularly as parents everywhere continue to deal with the balance of working at home with young children. On Wednesday, Dr. Clare Wenham was speaking to the outlet when her daughter made an unannounced visit.
In the clip, Wenham's daughter, Scarlett, was trying to sit in her lap while speaking at her home in South London. After Scarlett is helped back on the floor, the little girl then proceeds to walk behind her mother and find the right spot for her unicorn artwork in various places on the bookshelf. The interviewer then told the young girl that he thought "it looks better on the lower shelf!" Then, as the interviewer tries to continue the conversation, Scarlett approached the camera and shouted, "Wait, what's his name?" The interviewer then revealed his name is Christian, to which Scarlett replied that she was "just deciding where Mummy wants it to go."
“Mummy what's his name?”
Dr Clare Wenham, we understand your struggles of working from home and looking after children 😂https://t.co/vXb15EQatL pic.twitter.com/4f3PODtJWA— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 1, 2020
Kids crashing remote interviews has become the norm during widespread coronavirus lockdowns. Although that didn't stop Scarlett's antics from earning praise on the internet.
We’ve decided on a shelf for the unicorn.
Thanks to all for kind words normalising the work-parent balance that so many are juggling amid #covid19 chaos
@BBCNews @haynesdeborah
Today Scarlett wants to be #superheroelsa pic.twitter.com/byMbCPrZQD— Clare Wenham (@clarewenham) July 2, 2020
prevnext
HUGE respect to multi-tasking marvel and Global Health Policy expert Dr Clare Wenham - juggling interview with @christianfraser on @BBCNews while wrangling lively daughter Scarlet. #MumPower— Mary Nightingale (@nightingaleitv) July 1, 2020
Shout out to Dr Clare Wenham (BBC News Channel clip), @haynesdeborah (Sky News) and all other working mums out there juggling their jobs and childcare during this period. I don't know how you're doing it, but you're bossing it - hats off to all WFH parents 👏— Sophie Morris (@itssophiemorris) July 1, 2020
prevnext
I love this. It shows the fact that we don't have to be formal and 'robotic' always, we are humans and unexpected things happen the ways we deal with it matters. The situation would have been awkward if the interviewer didn't adjust to the situation. Kudos to @BBCNEWS team— Bello Abdultoyyib (@BAbdultoyyib) July 1, 2020
Wonderful to see the realities of homeworking for parents. And thank you to the presenter for making it OK and for talking to the child too.— Heather de Gruyther (@revheatherdg) July 1, 2020
prevnext
This is how real life looks like 😂👏🏽— Little Pink Hair Lady (@littlepinkhairs) July 1, 2020
ABSOLUTE SCENES ON THE BBC NEWS CHANNEL pic.twitter.com/hvu9iWkkIz— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020
prevnext
I applaud the Doctor, she gave clear, informed and informative responses whilst also being an actual real Mother. You can't lock kids out of rooms just because they're inconvenient sometimes and I think she handled it well, as did Christian— Kate (@xKateKatx) July 1, 2020
Christian u are a well mannered individual and lot of respect to all the mummy's and daddy's taking care of home and economy at the same time— Jay Pandya (@JayPand95073052) July 1, 2020
prevnext
Wonderful to see the realities of homeworking for parents. And thank you to the presenter for making it OK and for talking to the child too.— Heather de Gruyther (@revheatherdg) July 1, 2020
Made me laugh. Well done both of you.— Fionna O'Leary, 🕯 (@fascinatorfun) July 1, 2020
prev
Top work from Clare. Keeping her mind focused to speak coherently while dying of embarrassment AND worrying about what she could not see was masterful.— Mal (@LostChordof1963) July 1, 2020
Great work, top parenting.