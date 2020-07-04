British Toddler Crashes Mom's BBC Interview to Show off Unicorn Art and Social Media Is Gushing

A recent clip of an interview on the BBC has caught the attention of the internet, particularly as parents everywhere continue to deal with the balance of working at home with young children. On Wednesday, Dr. Clare Wenham was speaking to the outlet when her daughter made an unannounced visit.

In the clip, Wenham's daughter, Scarlett, was trying to sit in her lap while speaking at her home in South London. After Scarlett is helped back on the floor, the little girl then proceeds to walk behind her mother and find the right spot for her unicorn artwork in various places on the bookshelf. The interviewer then told the young girl that he thought "it looks better on the lower shelf!" Then, as the interviewer tries to continue the conversation, Scarlett approached the camera and shouted, "Wait, what's his name?" The interviewer then revealed his name is Christian, to which Scarlett replied that she was "just deciding where Mummy wants it to go."

“Mummy what's his name?” Dr Clare Wenham, we understand your struggles of working from home and looking after children 😂https://t.co/vXb15EQatL pic.twitter.com/4f3PODtJWA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 1, 2020

Kids crashing remote interviews has become the norm during widespread coronavirus lockdowns. Although that didn't stop Scarlett's antics from earning praise on the internet.