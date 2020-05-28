Zac Brown Enjoying Being Home With His 5 Kids During Quarantine

Zac Brown is dad to five kids, and the musician is enjoying every moment he can with them now that he's off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I put my kids first always, and I put them first when I'm making my schedule, but it's kind of erratic," Brown told PEOPLE. "So to be home and just be really super present and consistent with my kids has been great for them and it's been great for me."

The Zac Brown band frontman lives on a large property outside of Atlanta and shared that he and his kids have been playing games, conducting scavenger hunts, riding his Land Cruiser through the field and enjoying "tromps through the woods." Earlier this month, Brown's son Alexander celebrated his sixth birthday, and his family gave him a day any kid would dream of. "We set up our whole property like [the video game] Fortnite and had a party," Brown revealed. "Military crawls, obstacle courses... we had an awesome time."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Brown (@zacbrown) on Apr 3, 2020 at 9:09pm PDT

"I feel the best when I've gotten them to bed and that all five of them have had the best day I could provide for them," the 41-year-old added of his kids. "Maybe they learned something or maybe they feel a little closer as a unit together. When they're happy and secure, there's nothing more important than that." Brown shares Alexander and his other four children, other four children, Justice, 13, Lucy, 12, Georgia, 10 and Joni, 9, with his ex-wife Shelly, who he split from in 2018. "I couldn't have a more amazing mom for them," the singer said. "They're our first priority and they've got steadiness and love from both sides. Our kids are a product of all the love and time we give them."

Brown and the Zac Brown Band were on the road on their The Owl Tour when the coronavirus pandemic began, and the group was one of the first country acts to cancel their tour entirely amid the crisis. The band shared in statement in March that it had decided to "not move forward with all remaining 2020 tour dates," which included The Owl Tour and the upcoming Road With the Lions Tour. "We are deeply disappointed this has happened, touring is our life blood and performing life for our fans is the best part of this job," the band wrote. "Bottom line though, we want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first."