Chris Hemsworth’s Son Crashes Interview in Adorable Fashion Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

The children of Chris Hemsworth made for an interesting interview on Wednesday. The Thor star has been quarantined with his wife, Elsa Pataky, their two 6-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha and 7-year-old daughter India Rose. During an interview with Australian radio station Triple M, where Hemsworth was promoting his upcoming Netflix action movie Extraction, one of the twins ended up making a pretty big impact.

“That’s my kids in the background,” Hemsworth explained partway through the interview, via PEOPLE. Then, one of his sons wandered into frame, who then smiled before making an exit after his father whispered something to him. Later during the segment, Hemsworth again interrupted the conversation. “Sorry, my son is throwing pillows at the computer,” he told host Luke Darcy. “Buddy, just hang on. It’s going to knock off the [monitor].”

Despite the chaos, Darcy himself was a big fan of how the interview ended up. “I’m enjoying this interview already because I’m watching Chris, who can do anything, Hollywood star, life’s going beautifully, but like all of us, can’t keep his kids under control.”

Earlier in April, Hemsworth seemingly took a dig at pop singer Miley Cyrus, who was briefly married to Hemsworth brother, fellow actor Liam Hemsworth. While speaking with News.com.au about Extraction,

“I think he’s done it,” Hemsworth said of his brother. “Did you see the Men’s Health cover? I thought, ‘Not bad kid. Not bad.’ He’s out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing. It’s Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!” It was the mention of Malibu that appeared to be a reference to his brother’s relationship with Cyrus, during which they lived in Malibu, California. It also served as the title for her hit 2017 single “Malibu.”

Back in January, Hemsworth was one of a number of celebrities who donated money to the Australian brushfires. After putting up $1 million of his own funds, he posted a heartfelt video to Twitter to encourage his fans to give what they could. “That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the front lines, the people that have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need of our support.”

Extraction will be available to stream on Netflix starting April 24.