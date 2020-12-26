'Bridgerton': Julie Andrews Curses in New Netflix Series, and Fans Can't Handle It
Julie Andrews (Mary Poppins) is the narrator of a new series on Netflix, Bridgerton. This show is the first as part of Shonda Rhimes' exclusive deal with the streaming service, and it has a reputation of a mix between Downton Abbey and Gossip Girl. While the premise alone is creating excitement among viewers, they have expressed happiness about one particular aspect — Andrews cursing.
When Netflix users learned that Andrews was narrating the series, they responded with considerable excitement. They proclaimed that Bridgerton was an incredible series and that hearing Mary Poppins swearing was completely unexpected. Several continued and proclaimed that the cursing messed with their childhood but that it would not derail their enjoyment. These fans said that they would just accept Andrews and her Gossip Girl attitude.
Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown in #Bridgerton is perfection. Especially when she says bitch. pic.twitter.com/ow6BX95Re7— Amanda (@sarafinapink) December 25, 2020
Me hearing Julie Andrews saying “bitches” #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/0vETRgH3ly— Jemila M. (@Jemilando) December 25, 2020
Only a few minutes in to #Bridgerton and I already love Eloise, rolled my eyes at Anthony and may have squealed when a string quartet started playing "Thank You, Next." Also, Julie Andrews saying "bitches" - I'm deceased. 😂 pic.twitter.com/rZ6Gv7Tx1K— negev79 (@negev791) December 25, 2020
It’s 8:14am GMT and did Julie Andrews really just say “bitches”??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #bridgertonnetflix #Bridgerton— 🎩✨PD✨👒 (@TheBestParker_) December 25, 2020
me hearing julie andrews say 'bitches' on bridgerton: pic.twitter.com/eU2h0vVOYe— cowgirl aida (@aidaorgana) December 26, 2020
so julie andrews is basically #Bridgerton gossip girl?! xoxo lady whistledown pic.twitter.com/zWE7F0QWi9— John Walker (@JMwalker1982) December 25, 2020
Less than ten minutes into #bridgerton and I’ve already heard Julie Andrews say “bitches.” Thank you, Shonda Rimes.— Rohita Kadambi 🍾 (@rohitak) December 25, 2020
i started watching episode 1 of bridgerton and julie andrews out there saying bitches is sending me- pic.twitter.com/MyheHwioqJ— sasz 💖 #LIA (@srainysza) December 25, 2020
Julie Andrews as the narrator and gossip queen is everything I didn't know I needed from life. #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/VPg9giPtMP— Dr. Brandon Andrew Robinson (@DrKittyGirl) December 25, 2020
Can’t wait to watch @bridgerton because I can’t imagine Julie Andrews as a Victorian Gossip Girl.— Kali Kringle 🎄 (@kalicoconuts) December 17, 2020
DID I JUST HEAR JULIE ANDREWS SAY BITCHES????? #Bridgerton— cat (@cattysaur) December 25, 2020
Ok I don’t know how I missed that Julie Andrews had been cast as Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton but it’s perfect and I’m so here for Regency Gossip Girl.— Elisabeth Bayer 🦙 (@ejbayer) December 25, 2020
Julie Andrews saying “bitch,” wooooow! 😍 #Bridgerton— Sailor Guardian Paulette (@pauleezo) December 25, 2020
OMG, Julie Andrews just said, “bitches.” #Bridgerton— Erica Q. (@EricaCQuiroz) December 25, 2020