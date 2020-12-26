'Bridgerton': Julie Andrews Curses in New Netflix Series, and Fans Can't Handle It

Julie Andrews (Mary Poppins) is the narrator of a new series on Netflix, Bridgerton. This show is the first as part of Shonda Rhimes' exclusive deal with the streaming service, and it has a reputation of a mix between Downton Abbey and Gossip Girl. While the premise alone is creating excitement among viewers, they have expressed happiness about one particular aspect — Andrews cursing.

When Netflix users learned that Andrews was narrating the series, they responded with considerable excitement. They proclaimed that Bridgerton was an incredible series and that hearing Mary Poppins swearing was completely unexpected. Several continued and proclaimed that the cursing messed with their childhood but that it would not derail their enjoyment. These fans said that they would just accept Andrews and her Gossip Girl attitude.