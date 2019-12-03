Jennifer Garner Absolutely Freaks out After Julie Andrews Calls Her

If you thought you would freak out getting a call from A-lister Julie Andrews, Jennifer Garner is right there with you because she did and lost her mind, then decided to share the moment with fans. Garner, who’s a huge fan of The Princess Diaries actress, received an unexpected phone call from Andrews and when she did, Garner freaked out. That’s when she took to Instagram to share the moment. The 13 Going On 30 actress shared the video on her story but took to her timeline to share a collage of photos marking the moment she had zero chill.

The 47-year-old said longtime journalist Katie Couric asked Andrews to call her and was completely shocked when she actually did it. In the video, Andrews complemented Garner by telling her that she’s a huge fan of the mom-of-three and the entire time Garner kept using her hand to cover her eyes as she sat on her couch in absolute shock. When Couric chimed in to request that the two actresses meet up and have lunch, Garner immediately started tugging on her shirt and mouthing “oh my gosh.”

Andrews is famous for a number of roles she’s played in films like The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins and The Princess Diaries.

Garner is known for being one of the most relatable moms in the public eye, and she’s not afraid to show it to her 7.8 million Instagram followers. She shares several photos and videos that her fans can relate to, including the time she rushed her daughter to the school bus wearing a bathrobe holding a cup of coffee. The mom, who shares daughters Violet and Seraphina, along with son Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck, took a picture revealing her outfit as she rocked slippers and wet hair to go along with the rest of her morning outfit. She posed, makeup-free, in front of a hedge.

Garner, who’s known for her roles in Alias, Juno and Daredevil has remained pretty low-key these days. Instead of spending her days on movie sets, she’s been providing plenty of entertainment for her followers on social media instead and her fans are loving every bit of it.