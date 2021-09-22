Gabby Petito’s Boyfriend Brian Laundrie Now Has ‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh on His Case

Many across the country have been following along with Gabby Petito’s case. Petito was reported missing earlier this month after going on a trip across the country with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have determined that they belong to Petito. Currently, authorities are searching for Laundrie, who is a person of interest in this case and went missing in the midst of the investigation into his partner’s disappearance. Now, America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh is weighing in on the issue and is vowing to help track down Laundrie.

In an interview with NewsNation, Walsh said that he was “settling up to catch this dirtbag” in reference to Laundrie, per the Denver Gazette. He explained that he will be focusing on Petito and Laundrie’s case on the Wednesday episode of his crime show, In Pursuit With John Walsh. The host continued, “This is a homicide. This dirtbag is out there. I don’t know how he got out of the house with the FBI and local cops watching him day and night.”

Walsh’s statement come as the FBI shared new details about Petito’s case. On Tuesday, they confirmed that the remains that they discovered in Wyoming days prior belonged to Petito. They also ruled that her death was a homicide. The FBI shared that Laundrie is a person of interest in this case, adding, “Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.”

This matter began after Laundrie returned to his home in North Port, Florida without Petito after going on a road trip with her. When her family became concerned about her whereabouts, they filed a missing person report on Sept. 11. Days later, it was reported that Laundrie went missing, with his family stating that they have not heard from him since Sept. 14. While the search for Laundrie was suspended for a spell, it resumed on Tuesday.

The North Port Police Department stated, in part, about Lanudrie’s disappearance, “It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime. We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working a multiple missing person investigations.” Petito’s family hit back against that statement. In a statement given via their attorney, the family shared, “All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing.”