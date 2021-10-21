Brian Laundrie’s Family Lawyer Says Remains Found Are Likely His

The human remains discovered by the FBI off a Florida trail on Wednesday are almost certainly Brian Laundrie’s, his parents’ lawyer said. Bertolino, who has represented Chris and Roberta Laundrie for the past few weeks, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that “the probability is strong that it is Brian’s remains.” Bertolino also said that Laundrie’s parents contacted authorities Tuesday night to let them know they wanted to search the trail Wednesday and that the finding of his belongings was a coincidence.

In a press conference Wednesday, the FBI said that Laundrie’s backpack and notebook were found near what appeared to be human remains in an area that was previously underwater. Authorities have not yet identified the remains and say investigators will be in the area for several days gathering evidence. The lawyer said Bertolino’s father, Chris, first found a white bag in the woods about 20 feet off the trail. Shortly after that, law enforcement discovered Laundrie’s backpack.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/CuomoPrimeTime/status/1450995282062229506?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It’s quite sad, you can imagine as a parent, finding your sons’ belongings alongside from the remains. That’s got to be heartbreaking. And I can tell you that they are heartbroken,” the lawyer said.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian. The FBI and [North Port Police Department] were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning,” Bertolino told Tampa Bay news station WTSP. “After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found.”

Laundrie was reported missing by his parents on Sept. 17. They told authorities he left home on Sept. 14 but never returned. His disappearance came just days before authorities found Petito’s body in Wyoming. Her family reported her missing on Sept. 11 after not hearing from her for nearly two weeks after she and Laundrie, her fiance, set off on a cross-country trip in June. Petito reportedly became less communicative near the end of August, sending one last text on Aug. 30, which her family questions the authenticity of. Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, without Petito on Sept. 1 but reportedly was unwilling to cooperate with police on the investigation of Petito’s disappearance.