Brian Laundrie Search Prompts Medical Examiner to Reported Site of Articles of Belongings

The search for Brian Laundrie has reportedly prompted a Florida medical examiner to visit a site where some articles of Laundrie’s belongings were found. CBS News reports that officials from Sarasota County were on-hand, after possible evidence of Laundrie was found in a park. The items are reported to have been found near a trail that the missing man was known to have frequented.

Attorney Steven Bertolino, who represents Laundrie’s family, advised local news station WTSP that Laundrie’s parents had joined the search for their missing son. “Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian. The FBI and [North Port Police Department] were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning,” he told the outlet via text. “After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found.” At this time, there is no word on what specifically the medical examiner was present to investigate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

JUST IN: A medical examiner was called to the site of the Brian Laundrie manhunt in Florida, their office confirmed. https://t.co/bNTo0NCl8f — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 20, 2021

Laundrie was reported missing by his family on Sept. 17. They told authorities that he left home on Sept. 14 but never returned. His disappearance came just days before Petito’s body was found by authorities in Wyoming. Her family reported her missing on Sept. 11, after not hearing from her for nearly two weeks.

According to reports, Petito and Laundrie had set off on a cross-country trip in June. Near the end of August, Petito reportedly began to be less communicative before sending one last text on Aug. 30, which her family questions the authenticity of, as they feel it may not have been sent by her. Laundrie returned home to North Port on Sept. 1 but reportedly was unwilling to cooperate with police on the investigation of Petito’s disappearance.

Laundrie’s sister Cassie recently spoke out about her missing brother in an ABC News interview, urging him to “come forward” and get their family “out of this horrible mess.” Cassie clarified that if she knew where Laundrie was she would “turn him in,” and added that she has been cooperating with investigators “since day one.” Finally, she expressed that while she is worried about her brother, she strongly believes that Petito’s family “[deserves] answers.” At this time, Laundrie’s whereabouts remain unknown, but in recent weeks there had been reported sightings of his as far north as the Carolinas.