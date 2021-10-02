Brian Laundrie Doppelganger Goes Viral on TikTok, Pleads With Users That He’s Not on The Run

An anonymous man has gone viral on TikTok after being repeatedly mistaken for fugitive Brian Laundrie. The man now has a TikTok account called “NotBrianLaundrie,” where he assured viewers that he is not the missing fiance of the late Gabby Petito despite their uncanny resemblance. His videos have racked up millions of views.

The TikTok user has a similar complexion and facial structure to Laundrie and is also bald with the same beard style. In fact, the most notable difference between them he draws attention to is their eye color – the real Laundrie has dark brown eyes while this man has green eyes. Still, at first glance, it could be hard to spot the difference, and the man claims he has been mistaken for Laundrie multiple times now. He even appeared in another user’s TikTok video under the title “Brian Laundrie sighting,” sparking panic in his personal life.

“I’d just like to put all of these rumors to death,” the man says in his own TikTok video. It has amassed over 2 million views in a matter of days, and is still climbing. While the nationwide manhunt for the real Laundrie continues, some commenters are finding a bit of levity in this mistaken identity.

For the anonymous user himself, it is no laughing matter. He said: “I’m flying across the country tomorrow for my cousin’s wedding, and it’s a pretty long flight. So if you have any tips for me on how not to get attacked or accused of being this guy, get at me. Duet this or leave a comment.”

The man even made light of the situation a bit himself, posting a shot of his “disguise” outfit to minimize his resemblance to Laundrie in public, which included a bucket hat, reflective sunglasses and large face mask. In another clip, he riffed on Laundrie’s last name by posing in front of a washer and dryer.

The real Laundrie is still at large and wanted on federal charges for illegally using his late fiance’s debit card. He is also a person of interest in the investigation of her murder, though he has not been named an official suspect. Laundrie was last seen on Sept. 14, according to his parents. They told authorities he was going camping in a remote wilderness area in Sarasota, Florida.

Laundrie and his fiance Petito were traveling across the country in a camper van, and she was documenting the trip meticulously on social media right up until late August. Laundrie then failed to report her missing and was called “uncooperative” by police, who questioned him only once before his disappearance. Authorities say anyone caught aiding and abetting Laundrie in avoiding them will now be arrested as well.