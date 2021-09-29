Gabby Petito Memorial Flowers Sent to Brian Laundrie’s Parents Tossed According to Police

People across the country, and around the world, have been following along with Gabby Petito’s case. Petito went missing after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Weeks after she was reported missing, her body was found in Wyoming and her death was ruled a homicide. In light of the tragic news, well-wishers have been sending floral arrangements to Laundrie’s parents’ house, which is where Petito lived at one point. But, according to law enforcement, anything sent to the residence will be thrown out.

On Monday, TMZ posted a video of a woman delivering a floral arrangement to the Laundrie residence. After she placed the item on the front lawn, an officer came by in his car to alert her to move it. He said that the memorial for Petito was at the city hall in North Port, Florida. When asked for further information by both the woman and the individual recording the interaction, the officer said that any of the items placed on the lawn would simply be moved and then tossed in the garbage. They explained that the city’s public works staff would be coming by in the middle of the night to remove any of the items that were placed outside of the Laundrie home.

Petito was laid to rest over the weekend in Long Island. Hundreds of people attended the service after Petito’s family opened it up to the public. Additionally, Richard Stafford, a lawyer for the Petito family, said that they received an outpouring of support from those all around the world. He said, “We’ve received letters, emails, cards, from all over the world. From Australia, from Europe; we had people from Italy. We had people at the funeral that came from as far away as Texas, as Florida, as California. People from all over the country have called and sent their well wishes.”

Currently, Laundrie is still missing. He has not been seen since Sept. 14. Authorities have been conducting a massive manhunt for Laundrie, with much of their search efforts focused on the dense swampland in Florida. On Tuesday, a press conference was held in regards to this investigation, during which Stafford told the public, “The Laundries did not help us find Gabby, they’re sure as not going to help us find Brian. For Brian, we’re asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement organization.”