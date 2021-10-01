Gabby Petito Told Police About Domestic Dispute With Fiance Brian Laundrie in New Bodycam Footage

New bodycam footage of Gabby Petito speaking with Utah police has been released, and it reveals she told officers more about her domestic dispute with fiance Brian Laundrie. In the footage obtained by CNN, Petito is seen and heard talking to Moab officer Eric Pratt. She attempts to explain the incident that transpired, saying that she “hit” Landrie after he “grabbed” her face and told her to “shut up.” She also confirmed that Laundrie hit her afterward.

“We understand that individuals can view the same situation in very different ways, and we recognize how the death of Ms. Petito more than two weeks later in Wyoming might lead to speculation, in hindsight, about actions taken during the incident in Moab. The purpose of the City’s formal investigation is to gather the underlying facts and evidence necessary to make a thorough, informed evaluation of such actions,” read an official statement from the city. “At this time, the City of Moab is unaware of any breach of Police Department policy during this incident. However, the City will conduct a formal investigation and, based on the results, will take any next steps that may be appropriate.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

New details have emerged of a reported domestic dispute between Gabby Petito and her fiance while traveling through Utah in August, as shown on additional bodycam footage from a responding officer. https://t.co/Td4QbO68KM — CNN (@CNN) October 1, 2021

The nation has been gripped by the story of Petito’s disappearance for the past month, following her family reported her missing on Sept. 11. According to reports, Petito and Laundrie had set off on a cross-country trip in June, which she regularly provided updates about on social media. Near the end of August, Petito reportedly began to be less communicative before sending one last text on Aug. 30, which her family believes may not have even been sent by her at all. Laundrie returned home to North Port on Sept. 1 but reportedly was unwilling to cooperate with police the investigation of Petito’s disappearance after her family filed a missing person report 10 days later.

On Aug. 12, prior to Petito’s disappearance, police officers in Moab, responded to a 911 call where she and Laundrie were “engaged in some sort of altercation.” One of the officers who encountered the couple stated in his report that “both the male and female reported they are in love and engaged to be married and desperately didn’t wish to see anyone charged with a crime,” even though it seemed like a physical fight had taken place. “After evaluating the totality of the circumstances, I do not believe the situation escalated to the level of a domestic assault as much as that of a mental health crisis,” another officer added.

Reuters reported that, per witness accounts, Petito was last seen alive on Aug 24 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her family believed that she was headed toward Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming at that time. Petito’s body was later found by authorities, and Laundrie has gone missing. Authorities are actively searching for his whereabouts.