Boston Students Show up for Protest Despite Snow Day

Many students in the Boston area participated in the national school walkouts and protests planned across the nation on Wednesday, despite the fact that school was cancelled due to snowfall.

The walkouts were planned all over the country. According to ABC News, they took place at 10 a.m. across all time zones, and were only scheduled to last for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 people who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida school shooting exactly one month ago.

However, many student groups protested longer, flooding the phone lines of lawmakers calling for gun control reform and standing outside of capitals.

According to one Boston area Twitter user, some areas had cancelled school due to Tuesday’s snowstorm and the excessive snow accumulation. However, students still showed up to the protests they had worked so hard to plan.

“Please note: We have a snow day here in Boston so this is not about getting out of class,” tweeted user Googie Baba. “These kids showed up on a day when there was no school.”

“Also note: It’s really friggin cold out there,” they added.

Baba got into conversations with other local Twitter users who tried to specify which schools were cancelled, but they all agreed that the kids were an inspiration no matter what.

“Algonquin actually had school today,” put in a user named Josh Ryan. “The article actually notes this video is from a school where kids had classes and still participated. Still totally agree theres still kids at the state house that didnt have school today that showed up to let their voices be heard though.”

“The media does this a lot,” Baba replied. “Just labels anything in Easter MA – Boston.”

“Haha all the time,” wrote Ryan. “In the end, regardless of where it is, its not about getting out of classes. If it is i have a spoiler alert for everyone: hs kids can skip classes whenever they want. Many dont (sic). Even if you disagree with them, everyone should understand how protests work haha.”

Finally, another respondent posted more video showing students who showed up on their day off.

“Lots of kids in Boston proper (who didn’t have school today) marched too.”