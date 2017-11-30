This Blackhead Removal Video Will Leave You So Grossed out but So Satisfied

There’s nothing more annoying than blackheads, but 23-year-old Jacob Acosta has the method to make every blackhead disappear in the span of a few seconds.

Acosta, a cable dispatcher living in Los Angeles, posted a video of his speedy blackhead removal to YouTube. In the video, the 23-year-old is seen forcefully pushing up against his nose, successfully squeezing every single blackhead out. In the background, a woman can be heard saying “that is crazy.”

“I was tired of poking the hell out of my nose and ended up pushing up against it with some force and a few of them had finally came out. So I decided to push with a bit more force and – bam – all the filaments started coming out,” Acosta told LADbible.

The 11-second-long video leaves viewers with a combination of disgust and satisfaction, and maybe even a hint of curiosity, but Acosta advises that his technique likely isn’t suitable for everyone.

“You would probably need some type of pain tolerance to get it done because there is a lot of pressure and it makes my eyes water at times.”

Acosta claims that he only uses the technique about three or four times a year.