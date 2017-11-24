Black Friday Shoppers Are Expected to Shell out $20B This Year

Before the Thanksgiving leftovers were even packed into Tupperware, holiday shoppers began flocking to stores all over the country in pursuit of Black Friday deals and all of that shopping is going to add up.

Between Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Americans are expected to part ways with $19.7 billion.

An estimated $3 billion of that money was spent on Thanksgiving Day, while another $5 billion worth of retail sales will happen on Black Friday, according to the National Retail Federation.

The shopping frenzy won’t end when Cyber Monday is over either. This holiday season, retail sales are expected to increase 3.6 and 4 per cent for a total of $678.75 billion to $682 billion, which climbs up from the $655.8 billion in 2016.

Not everyone is trying to cash in on these deals, however. Many places are closed on Black Friday.

If you are looking to knock out your Christmas shopping this weekend, be sure to know which deals you should go for on Black Friday and which you should wait for Cyber Monday for.